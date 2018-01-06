Ambulance bosses prepare extra resources as increase in calls expected this weekend

Ambulance bosses say they expect an increase in calls this weekend due to the cold weather and have prepared extra resources.

With the health service facing winter pressures, the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) received nearly 3,400 calls yesterday (January 5), compared to just under 3,500 on Thursday, just under 3,900 calls on Wednesday and about 4,200 calls on Tuesday.

Sandy Brown, deputy chief executive at EEAST, said: “Despite the reduction in calls, staff across the trust have continued to work extremely hard in these challenging circumstances and we thank them for their continued commitment to the community.

“We would like to thank the public for choosing wisely, which is resulting in fewer calls and freeing up more ambulances to see those patients who are very unwell.

“It is forecast this weekend that the temperature will drop again, so we do expect to see an increase in calls and we have additional resources prepared.

“However, everyone can play their part and we are calling on the public to do things like check in on vulnerable members of the community, make sure you have sufficient over-the-counter and prescribed medicines, and most importantly, if you feel you need the NHS service, choose wisely and if you need to go to hospital, if possible, make your own way there.”

Additional welfare and support is also being provided for ambulance staff with a Salvation Army refreshment bar at West Suffolk Hospital for crews to use.