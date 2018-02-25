‘Amazing’ bookworms  devour  reading challenge

Bookworms have raised more than £1,800 after taking on a half-term reading challenge.

St Nicholas Hospice Care has been boosted by the efforts of Abbots Green Primary School children, after pupil Esmee Tegg-Clarke persuaded friends to join her second book challenge.

Aged one-11, they tried to read as many books as they could over the half-term break.

Angela Tegg, Esmee’s mother, said: “These amazing youngsters did a wonderful thing by giving up their school holiday time to raise money for a deserving charity.”

Last year, Esmee set out to raise £20 for the Hospice by reading 20 books, but raised £1,200. Donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ hospicereadingchallenge