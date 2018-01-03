Alpheton harpist denies sex abuse allegations

A world-famous harpist has appeared in court accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy.

The trial of Danielle Perrett, 59, of Alpheton, who denies eight counts of sexual assault, was heard at Ipswich Crown Court today.

Co-defendant Richard Barton-Wood, 68, of Wymondham, denies one count of attempting to commit a serious sexual offence, attempting to commit indecent assault and indecent assault.

The pair allegedly engaged in sexual activity with the boy, who was under the age of 16, on numerous occasions over a six-month period between March and September 1984.

The trial is expected to last for two weeks and is being overseen by Judge Rupert Overbury.

Perrett has performed at some of the highest profile events and before many VIPs.

According to biographies she has played for the Royal family on many occasions, including special birthdays, and has performed for four consecutive prime ministers.