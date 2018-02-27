Alpheton harpist and former supply teacher jailed for sexually assaulting schoolboy

A world-renowned harpist from Alpheton has been jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolboy in the 1980s.

Harpist Danielle Perrett, 59, and former Suffolk schoolteacher Richard Barton-Wood, 68, were found guilty of a combined total of 14 offences at Ipswich Crown Court on January 31, following a four-week trial.

Danielle Perrett

Both defendants denied all the offences – which relate to a single victim – but were found guilty by a majority verdict following a day of jury deliberations.

They appeared at the court again on Tuesday, when they were each sentenced to four years nine months’ prison and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Perrett, of Bridge Street, Alpheton, was convicted of six counts of indecent assault against a boy under 16, between 1983 and 1985.

Barton-Wood, of Church Street, Wymondham, was convicted of seven counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted indecent assault against a boy under 16 between 1982 and 1985.

Richard Barton-Wood

The victim reported the assaults to police in January 2016 and the offenders were charged in May 2017.

Detective Inspector Claire Burgess said: “The victim has been incredibly brave in contacting us and reliving the horrors of the assaults he was subjected to and I personally want to thank him for working so openly and honestly with our detectives, on what has been a very complex investigation.”