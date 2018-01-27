Almost £1m granted for Diss town roads

Residents and workers in Diss have welcomed plans to improve two notorious traffic bottlenecks on the outskirts of town.

Norfolk County Council has allocated £650,000 to help ease problems at the junction between the A1066 at Victoria Road and Vinces Road.

A further £250,000 has been put aside for a proposed link between Station Road and Nelson Road.

But the boss of the country’s largest veterinary practice, CVS (UK) Ltd, based in Owen Road, has urged businesses and residents to keep the pressure on to make sure the work begins as soon as possible.

CVS, which employes 170 people at its headquarters, is one of several business in the area to join forces to campaign for a solution.

“The authorities have been pretty poor over the matter of the road congestion,” said chief executive Simon Innes.

“I feel not only for our staff caught up in the continuing traffic problems to and from work, but residents living nearby, and also those trying to get into town.

“The authorities have not invested in Diss, as they have for instance in other towns such as Stowmarket, and it is almost as if Diss has been forgotten.

“Everyone is pleased about the announcement but we must keep up the pressure from all sides.”

CVS, which has 450 clinics around the country, is one of several business to join a campaign started by the Midwich Group.

It can take staff up to 40 minutes each evening to travel less than half a mile in 800-metre tailbacks.

The continuing congestion problems led to speculation that Midwich may leave the town.

