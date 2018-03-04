All welcome to hop along to town’s first Bunny Run

Children and adults will take to the ground hopping at Bury St Edmunds’ first Bunny Run later this month.

The event has been organised by John Banks Group to raise money for its charity of the year – GeeWizz – which provides support to children and young people in Norfolk and Suffolk who are suffering with a life-threatening illness or disability or are affected by cancer.

People of all ages are invited to take part in the 1k run around the grounds at Culford School on Sunday, March 25, with children also able to get their hands on a chocolate egg, donated by Sainsburys, by taking part in a special treasure hunt.

Gina Long MBE, founder of GeeWizz, said: “I am delighted that John Banks Group Bunny Run will be supporting GeeWizz. Our charity prides itself on transparent giving where we work closely with our fund-raisers to show them exactly how their money is making a difference to local families.

“We are hoping this event could become an annual event and grow and grow. This is a fantastic fund-raiser and will be literally helping change local families’ lives. It’s charity at its best for all involved.”

The event will run from 2pm until 4pm. Tickets cost £2 per person, which will go directly to the charity.

Melanie Banks-Browne, chief executive at John Banks, said: “With only 380 places available for this fantastic afternoon, please don’t delay in booking your place – hop to it!”

To book a ticket, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/john-banks-group-geewizz-charity-bunny-run-tickets-43443568884.