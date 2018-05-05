All the fun at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair

Visitors in their thousands did not let the weather deter them from this year’s East Anglian Game and Country Fair at Euston Estate.

The event, which had its second year at the new venue, after moving from the Norfolk Showground, enjoyed a bumper crowd on the Norfolk/Suffolk border.

There were many attractions including a big wheel for families to enjoy- picture Richard Marsham

Tracey Grand, Event Director, said: “We were really pleased with how it went, with a record attendance on Sunday and despite the weather the support for the show is incredible.

“People got wrapped up and still came out with their children and their dogs to have a good time, which was great to see.”

The main arena events included falconry, Terrier racing and the world famous dancing digger display team, who performed many times over the weekend and only do around three shows a year.

For food fans, the cookery theatre had demonstrations from chefs including James Carn from The Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds and Justin Sharp from Pea Porridge.

A variety of hands-on activities were on show over the two days - Richard Marsham

People had the chance to try their hands at country pursuits such as archery, clay pigeon and air rifle shooting.

Tracey said: “We already have plans for next year as we want to build with new events and attractions that we hope will get people coming back year after year.”