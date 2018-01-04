Air weapons review following death of teenager Ben Wragge is welcomed

A nationwide review into the use of air weapons following the death of teenager Ben Wragge has been welcomed.

The air weapons review follows Ben’s death in May 2016, when he was accidentally shot in the neck with an airgun at a friend’s house in Thurston.

After concluding the Thurston Community College pupil’s death was a ‘very rare tragic accident’, Suffolk coroner Dr Peter Dean wrote to the Home Office calling for a review of legislation covering air weapons.

Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket, said she ‘strongly welcomed’ the review.

“Ben’s death was a terrible tragedy. Now, with the right measures, we can help prevent this from happening again,” she said.

“It was my privilege to support Ben’s family in securing this review and I look forward to its recommendations.”

The Home Office said it had been talking to interested parties since announcing the air weapons review in England and Wales in October.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Following the tragic death of Ben Wragge, the Minister for Policing and the Fire Service has personally met with his family and listened to their concerns.

“We are assessing whether the current controls continue to be appropriate and effective.

“There are currently strict controls in place to limit the sale and use of air weapons, particularly in relation to young persons.”