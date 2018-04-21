Actor Abi Hood calls for home town help to stage play

An actor who graced the Bury St Edmunds stage as a child is preparing for the world premiére of her own play in London.

Abi Hood has won £15,000 funding from the Arts Council for her play Spiral, which opens at Park Theatre, Finsbury Park, from August 7-September 1.

Now, the former Thurston Upper School pupil is trying to raise a further £10,000 to cover production costs and is appealing for Bury businesses and organisations to help.

Abi appeared in the Theatre Royal annual pantomimes from the ages of nine-16, before performing with Bury companies the Irving Stage Company, Suffolk Young People’s Theatre and Bury Operatic and Dramatic Society.

She trained at the Oxford School of Drama and has since performed at the Royal Court, the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, Salisbury Playhouse, Derby Theatre and appeared in The Bill. She also returns to the Theatre Royal annually with her husband Kevin Tomlinson and their improvised comedy show.

Writing is a new venture for Abi, who was spurred on when her first play Dangling opened at the Southwark Playhouse last year.

“It got really good reviews and great feedback, which is why I wanted to carry on writing,” said Abi.

“It is quite good to have something creative to work on when you’re not acting and if you are creating something you can be a part of that’s even more exciting.

“It is quite amazing to have your vision actually realised and when it is done on a big scale with a really good set, that’s something to see.

“It would be awesome if any people or businesses could come forward and help to sponsor Spiral.”

But Abi says she still loves her home town, with the Theatre Royal being her ‘absolute favourite’ place in Bury.

“When I was growing up it seemed like you’d made it if you were on stage at the Theatre Royal, so I wanted to be in the panto every year. Now, when I come back and perform there, I feel like I have achieved one of my professional goals,” she said.

To sponsor the production, email Abi at abstar22@hotmail.com For Spiral tickets go to www.parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/spiral