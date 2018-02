The A14 Eastbound is fully closed after a one vehicle collision between Beyton and Rougham.

Police were called to the scene just before 3pm and the fire service is also in attendance.

The vehicle is reportedly on its roof, according to police on Twitter.

This follows a four vehicle collision on the A14 Westbound at Rougham earlier today, around 1pm, which saw one lane closed.

The vehicles involved were soon moved to a lay-by and the westbound carriageway is now open.