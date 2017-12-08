A14 closure to be extended to stop motorists taking shortcuts through villages in Bury area

A road closure along the A14 will be extended to prevent motorists taking shortcuts through villages in the Bury St Edmunds area.

From Monday, December 11 the A14 will be fully closed on weeknights, between 8pm and 6am, from junctions 38 to 43 to ensure motorists follow a diversion route via the A11 and A1101.

It is designed to stop motorists leaving at junction 40 and following roads through villages including Barrow and Little Saxham as well as residential areas in Bury St Edmunds.

Residents have raised concerns about the issue in recent weeks.

The official signed diversion route will take road users to Junction 43 via the A11 and A1101.

The move was confirmed by Peter Alexander, construction manager for contractors Osborne, which is carrying out maintenance work on the A14 from junctions 40 to 43 on behalf of Highways England.

Graham Judge, chairman of Barrow Parish Council, had written to Highways England calling for the closure to start from junction 38 after a resident counted a convoy of 31 HGV lorries going through the village at 5am last Wednesday.

He said: “Common sense has prevailed and if that’s what they’re doing I’m delighted they’ve taken notice of our concerns.”

The roadworks started on November 6 and Osborne aims to complete them by February 2.