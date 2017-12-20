A14 closed after lorry hits powerline

The A14 westbound was closed for six hours last night while a lorry driver was freed from his cab which had left the road and struck a powerline pole.

Police were called o the accident at the Bury St Edmunds East exit at about 9.25pm where the lorry had left the road and was on its side.

Two fire crews from Bury and one from Elmswell attended but had to wait for UK Power Networks staff to turn off the high voltage line so they could safely get the driver from the cab. He suffered only minor injuries.

UKPN said they were able to re-route the power so there was no interruption to local supplies.

The road remained closed for recovery of the vehicle until 3.25am.