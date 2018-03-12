A14 campaign funds get a £20,000 boost

A campaign fighting for improvements to the A14 has had a £20,000 boost from Suffolk’s civic leaders.

It will enable Suffolk Chamber of Commerce’s No More A14 Delays campaign to continue a fight it started in 2015 to get the road’s county and national importance recognised.

Chamber policy director Nick Burfield said that when the campaign started they had to go round partners seeking funding but now the county has a public leaders’ meeting of council and other civic leaders who made the grant at their meeting on Friday.

Mr Burfield said: “We’re all part of the same team.

“Highways England published its strategic road network report which for the first time puts on the map that the A14 through Suffolk could be an expressway, which would mean an upgrade.

“We’ve got it on the map now, what we need to do is ensure the investment follows.”

The campaign has highlighted several points along the A14 it feels particularly need attention including the Ipswich junctions, junction 44 at Moreton Hall, 43 for Bury St Edmunds central and 37 at Exning.

But Mr Burfield added: “We’re trying to persuade Highways England that they need to do a study of the whole route from Felixstowe to the Midlands.

“Its not just Suffolk. It’s absolutely vital to the whole country – 40 per cent of all container traffic comes through Felixstowe and 75 per cent of that goes down the A14. If you want a washing machine in Liverpool, it’s probably come down the A14.

“The Government is talking of our need to up our exporting game post Brexit and we’re going to have to have the infrastructure to do it.”

Mr Burfield said all the county’s MPs support the campaign.