A14 at Bury being monitored after road surface breaks up

The Highways Agency is continuing to monitor the A14 around the Bury St Edmunds sugarbeet factory exit after a fault resulted in its surface breaking up on Saturday.

Suffolk Police received calls from motorists saying there were ‘large’ pieces of tarmac laying on the westbound carriageway and they contacted Highways England.

A Highways England spokesperson said: “We became aware of a surface defect on the westbound A14 near junction 43 for Bury St Edmunds on Saturday afternoon at around 4pm and acted quickly to carry out temporary repairs to the road surface.

“These were completed by 8pm the same day and we returned to site today to monitor the repairs.

“We are planning to continue monitoring the area until we carry out permanent repairs, which are scheduled to take place soon. We have a road sign in place warning drivers of the uneven surface in the meantime and will keep road users informed.”