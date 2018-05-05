A spot of skulduggery mixed with forensic science

Murder, mystery and intrigue were in the spotlight during five days of crime-themed activities in Stowmarket.

The town’s library hosted the first ‘Skulduggery in Stowmarket’ festival from Thursday to Monday, welcoming crime authors who spoke about their work, children’s activities, an exhibition about the Red Barn murder, a murder mystery and crime quiz.

Joseph Besley, six, Imogen Porch, 10, and Noah Besley, nine, at the 'crime scene' PICTURE: Mecha Morton

On Sunday, a forensic science ‘lab in a library’ session gave youngsters a chance to see how some crimes are solved.

Authors taking part included Ian Andrew, Pip Wright, Elly Griffiths, Nicola Upson, Alison Bruce, Jacqueline Beard, Edmund Wilson, Pauline Manders, James Campbell and Mandy Morton. Pathologist Dr Tim Howes gave a talk about how the 1827 Red Barn murder in Polstead would be tackled in the present day, while Gipping Press also led a workshop.

Ursula Scott, library manager, said she was delighted by the event’s success.

“On Saturday, each of the author talks had an audience of around 50 people and about 60 enjoyed the murder mystery evening,” she said.

“We’d like to thank everyone who supported our first Skulduggery event and hope to run it again next year.”