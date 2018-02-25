A ‘room of sun’ created thanks to volunteers

Volunteers are helping to transform a Bury St Edmunds-based charity, through hands-on help and fund-raising.

Gatehouse, in Dettingen Way, has welcomed their efforts and issued an appeal for help during an annual festival, which has chosen the charity as one of its good causes this year.

A volunteer from the 48th Fighter Wing paints around an outlet at the Gatehouse Dementia Hub in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Feb. 10, 2018. Volunteer opportunities can help Airmen feel connected to their community, helping ease their transition to new locations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Christopher S. Sparks)

The CAMRA East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival, at The Apex, in Bury, from April 18-21, will donate a portion of the proceeds to Gatehouse – last year more than £7,000 was raised – but the charity needs volunteers to help man the pumps.

Elaine Channen, Gatehouse dementia hub facilitator, said: “We are one of three charities that will benefit from the festival. We need to provide some volunteers, whether behind the bar, clearing glasses, helping to set up or pack away. We are asking people to do a three-hour shift, they don’t need to volunteer all day or every day.”

Meanwhile, a room used for Gatehouse’s lunch clubs has been transformed thanks to the efforts of volunteers from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath.

Elaine said: “The room was looking a bit sad but now it is a room full of sunshine. It just looks amazing.”

Gatehouse, Dettingen Way, Bury. Gatehouse is being supported by the CAMRA Beer Festival and the charity is appealing for volunteers. Martin Bate West Suffolk CAMRA, Gatehouse CEO Amanda Bloomfield, Christina Fish Gatehouse client, Angela Bate Secretary West Suffolk CAMRA and Elaine Channen, dementia hub facilitator. Picture Mark Westley

Elsewhere, The Old Cannon Brewery is supporting Gatehouse through ongoing fund-raising. Regular quizzes are being held, while a disco is planned for April.

Musician Nick Lowe will play a fund-raising gig at the Cannon Street bar on March 4, starting at 7pm. Admission is free, but donations can be made and a raffle will be held.

- To volunteer for the beer festival, contact Elaine on 01284 703835.