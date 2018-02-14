85-year-old died two days after Bury town centre fall

An 85-year-old Bury St Edmunds woman died at her sheltered home two days after being injured in a fall in the town centre, an inquest has been told.

Mary Booth became unwell and collapsed at her home in Cross Penny Court, Cotton Lane, on September 18, two days after suffering the fall as she made her customary daily walk into town to collect a newspaper and have her breakfast.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone said at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich on Monday that the fall resulted her requiring dental treatment and on the day of her death she was still suffering bleeding in her mouth.

The inquest heard Mrs Booth’s carers tried to help her when she fell at home and called paramedics who were unable to revive her.

A post mortem carried out by consultant pathologist Dr Carol Kaminska concluded that Mrs Booth had died as a result of asphyxia and aspiration (breathing in foreign objects).

Dr Sharpstone recorded a conclusion that Mrs Booth died as a result of breathing in her stomach contents and aspiration pneumonia.