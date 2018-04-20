£2.75m roadworks: The end is in sight as civil works finish

Civil works in the Northgate roundabout area of Bury St Edmunds are due to finish today.

The final stages of the roadworks, aimed at improving walking and cycling facilities, are resurfacing and line painting, which will take place overnight from April 30 for four nights.

During the break all barriers will be removed and a temporary pedestrian crossing put in place.

The final phase of the works included widening the footpath along Out Northgate to make a shared foot and cycle link with the new toucan crossing in Tayfen Road.

The completion of the Northgate scheme will mark the end of roadworks across the town.

Suffolk County Council has spear-headed the three £2.75 million transport schemes, which it hopes will support housing and job growth:

n Removal of the Cullum Road/Parkway/Westgate/Out Westgate double-mini roundabouts, widening of paths and installation of new toucan crossing

n Path widening to provide shared-space and replacement of old traffic signals at the Spread Eagle junction

n Installation of toucan crossing and path widening in the Northgate roundabout area

The schemes were jointly funded by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and the county council.

Risbygate ward councillor David Nettleton said: “They have made it look more attractive, but what benefit it is to people I’m not sure. They spent a lot of money but I think they could’ve have done better – it is a missed opportunity.”

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said: “The council is pleased to see the completion of this project.

“Those on site have worked extremely hard to make the works as short as possible and I thank everyone for their patience while we have delivered these improvements.”