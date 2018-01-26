New travel company Tailor and Made in Stowmarket launches to provide bespoke holidays and opportunities for volunteering

Travel expert Tracey Strand has launched her own travel company Tailor and Made after 30 years in the travel business.

Tracey, 53, from Stowmarket, is offering holiday makers the chance of a tailor made trip or a ready made package as well as opportunities to travel and volunteer.

She spent 30 years working for Newmarket based Holiday Property Bond and ran its travel department. She said: “While I was in a very happy place I felt it was time to do something for myself.”

The new independent travel consultancy does what it says on the tin with bespoke holidays crafted for clients or it will supply a ready made holiday.

Tracey who has visited 60 countries and six continents during her career has a wealth of experience to help travellers get the best from their trip.

Before launching Tailor and Made she spent three months volunteering with Global Vision International, helping villagers on Fiji create their own kitchen gardens followng the damage caused by a cyclone two years ago.

She said: “It was fantastic, totally out of my comfort zone but I absolutely loved it “

To contact Tailor and Made go to Tailor and Made or call 01449 763427.