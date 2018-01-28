NOSTALGIA: Bobby Charlton comes to town

This picture was when Bobby Charlton came to Bury St Edmunds in 1993 to promote his sports school he was holding there in the summer.

The World Cup winner called into the town’s sports centre and coached some youngsters from local schools in a variety of skills to give them a hint of what to expect from the June summer school.

The Bury Free Press also ran a competition to win 30 places at the school, were you one of the winners from the paper, were you there in 1993 to meet him on his promotional visit or did you get to meet the football legend at his school that summer?

HEADLINES FROM THE PAST

10 YEARS AGO

A major study published this week claims the economy in East Anglia could be given a £600 million boost if the A11 is dualled in north Suffolk.

The study, carried out by Atkins Transport Planning for the East England Development Agency (EEDA) and Norfolk County Council, says that if the nine-mile stretch between Fiveways, at Barton Mills, and Thetford is dualled, the benefits would be felt in Suffolk and Norfolk.

Andy Summers, EEDA senior transport project manager, said: “Backed up by hard evidence, EDDA can, with its partners, support proposals to Government that will tackle traffic congestion, get the region moving and help businesses to succeed in a competitive global market place.”

25 YEARS AGO

Members of Stowmarket Salvation Army Corps have returned to a Citadel they left when rainwater came through the damaged roof.

The Corps were forced to leave the Violet Hill Road Citadel, Stowmarket, when water was discovered on electrical wiring making it unsafe for public use on January 10.

Capt Laurie Brown, commanding officer, said: “I am very grateful to local churches and schools who invited us to use their premises with open arms.”

Fund-raising began five years ago to replace the Citadel which was built in 1966. So far £100,000 has been raised and members of the corps have approved plans for a new Citadel on the Violet Hill Road site, said Mr Brown.

50 YEARS AGO

Savage Bros., grocers, King Street, Thetford, were summoned for selling without the authority of the Food Controller to Ellen Brown, half a pound of margarine at a price exceeding 1’s per pound on Dec. 5th.

The Food Controller said he received a complaint that the defendants had sold half a pound of margarine for which 7d. was charged.

Mr. Harry Savage appeared in answer to the summons and pleaded not guilty.

He said the margarine was Plate margarine and was licensed to be sold at 1’s 2d.

The Chairman said the Magistrates considered this offence was not wilfully committed, and they decided to impose a nominal fine of £1.

-- If you have a picture or memory to share, email Kevin Hurst