Increase in flying from RAF Lakenheath

The USAF’s 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath has warned that its aircraft will be busier than usual this week.

A spokesman at the air base said: “There are no plans for low-altitude flying during this period.

“These operations facilitate a number of training requirements for both aircrew and support personnel on the ground, and are necessary to ensure a ready and capable force.”

They add that for aircraft-related flying concerns, you should email the UK Ministry of Defence at SWK-lowflying@mod.gov.uk