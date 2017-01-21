West End star brings his bluegrass band to Bury St Edmunds

Following a sold-out show at The London Palladium in July, West End and Broadway star and musical innovator Ramin Karimloo and The Bluegrass Band’s twelve-date tour comes to a close on Sunday, January 29 at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds.

Olivier and Tony Award nominee Ramin is best known for playing leading roles in both of the West End’s longest running musicals – The Phantom and Raoul in ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, and Jean Valjean, Enjolras, and Marius in ‘Les Misérables’.

He also originated the role of the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Love Never Dies’ and made his Broadway debut as Valjean in the 2014 revival production of ‘Les Misérables’.

Ramin said, “I am looking forward to taking our show on the road for an extended run, especially here in the UK.

“It’s been a few years since I’ve been able to go around the country.

“These will be the only UK dates before I head off back to Broadway to open the première of Anastasia.”

Ramin’s his debut EP ‘The Road To Find Out: East’ was widely acclaimed, and introduced his international fans to a genre of music he has made his own.

Ramin explains: “Over the past four years we have organically developed a unique, rootsy sound called ‘broadgrass’, which we are all very excited about.

“Featuring the passionate drama of musical theatre hits, original songs and covers that mean something to us in the band, it’s an eclectic show. But it’s all about the stories in the songs.”

Ramin, who also plays the banjo and guitar, will perform with his band; Sergio Ortega, Hadley Fraser and Alan Markley, with backing vocals from Katie Birtill.

He said: “We are all excited to visit the different cities around the UK. Each show will be unique. It will be a show like you’ve never seen or heard - a hootenanny. It’s a great night for everyone.”

Performing hits such as ‘Bring Him Home’, ‘Empty Chairs at Empty Tables’, ‘Oh, What a Beautiful Morning’ and ‘Music of the Night’, Ramin Karimloo and The Bluegrass Band’s tour will follow Ramin’s return to the West End this autumn playing the lead role of Tom in ‘Murder Ballad’ opposite Kerry Ellis.

Ramin Karimloo performs at 7.30pm. Tickets are £28.50, ring the box office on 01284 758000 or visit www.theapex.co.uk for details.