The story of an ‘ordinary lawyer’ heads to Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal

Acclaimed by critics as a performance that “thrills and touches,” Just An Ordinary Lawyer is at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds on April 20 at 7.30pm.

“The British Empire was trying desperately to hold onto its colonial possessions by any means…and the foul would often override the fair”

The story follows Nigerian Tunji Sowande, who arrived in London from Nigeria in 1945 to study law and pursue his interest in music.

He rose to become a well respected barrister, the first black head of chambers, and finally breaking through multiple barriers to become Britain’s first black judge in 1978.

Also a fine concert singer and keen cricket lover (becoming a member of the MCC), he muses on international politics and history as they affect the black world from Africa to the USA and Britain, from the point of view of one who would rather watch sports, and spread love and peace through the medium of song.

He is however not a political man – he prefers to do his job and watch sports.

He nonetheless does his bit to spread peace and love through the medium of music and song.

Tickets are £16.50 to £8.50 available from www.theatreroyal.org or the box office on 01284 769505.