The spirit of Rio 2016 comes to annual festival in Bury St Edmunds

Foodies visiting the Ourburystedmunds Food & Drink Festival this month will be able to relive the spirit of Rio 2016 in a special themed section of the event.

The free two-day festival has been a regular fixture in the town’s summer calendar for the last four years and takes place over the August Bank Holiday Sunday and Monday.

Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival Pictured: Cookery Demonstration by Michelin starred chef Galton Blackiston ANL-150831-183259009

As well as the traditional elements including celebrity chefs, cookery demonstrations a farmers’ market and a host of food and drink stalls, Langton Place will be hosting a taste of Rio to bring a splash of carnival colour to the weekend.

The attraction will include Brazilian music and dancing, and a number of workshops for the young and young-at- heart, including mask-making, dancing and steel drums.

Chief Executive of Ourburystedmunds, which organises the Festival, Mark Cordell said: “Many of us have been enjoying the atmosphere of Rio while watching the Olympic Games on TV and we wanted to recreate that at this year’s Food & Drink Festival.

“There’ll be a chance to try some of the foods of the region and perhaps sip a cocktail while enjoying the free entertainment.”

And while it may not quite be Copacabana, the Ourburystedmunds urban beach will be welcoming sun-seekers to relax with an ice-cream or stick of rock in the arc shopping centre.

He added: “As the festival takes place only a week after the closing ceremony in Rio, we hope to serve up a gold medal event of our own this year.

“All the favourite ingredients from previous years are on the menu and we are delighted to welcome back to Bury St Edmunds Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston who will give three demonstrations on Sunday.

“Our celebrity guest on Monday is ITV’s James Tanner who is promising an equally delicious display.”

The Ourburystedmunds Food & Drink Festival will run from Sunday, August 28 to Monday 29th and, as well as the shows in the theatre kitchen, it will feature a wide range of local produce stalls, attractions and children’s entertainment.

For more information visit www.ourburystedmunds.com/foodanddrinkfestival.