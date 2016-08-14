The Lion, Witch and the Wardrobe visit Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket

Suffolk-based Spinning Wheel Theatre company, which brings professional and innovative productions to rural communities, is putting on a magical adaptation of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

About 30 Suffolk teenagers aged between 13 and 21 are taking part in the two-week summer school and as well as performing, they will be involved in costume, prop-making and set construction.

The family-friendly play will be directed by Spinning Wheel artistic director Amy Wyllie, designed by Becca Gibbs and is being shown at Stowmarket’s John Peel Centre on Saturday, August 27 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and the St John’s Centre in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, August 28 at 7.30pm.

Miss Wyllie, who studied at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds before graduating in acting and performing arts from Hull University and Drama Studio London, said: “This is a unique experience in the region because it is a mini tour.

“There is nothing like that in the region at the moment. It is the closest thing young people get to gaining real work experience in the theatre profession. They are learning from professionals.”

The live adaptation of the classic C S Lewis children’s story includes puppetry, flying and buckets of magic!

“It is going to be really exciting because it is the first time Spinning Wheel Theatre has done something like this.

“It is going to be really hard work but an exciting challenge. It will be done traditionally but will be quite a physical and magical show,” Miss Wyllie added.

Tickets cost £7, or £5 for concessions, and to book visit www.spinningwheeltheatre.com.

Tickets for the shows on August 27 are available from the John Peel Centre box office by calling 01449 774678.

For more details about Spinning Wheel Theatre company follow @SpinningTheatre on Twitter or search Spinning Wheel Theatre on Facebook.