Suffolk Artworks stages its annual exhibition at Blackthorpe Barn, Rougham

An exciting and intelligent collection of artwork can be enjoyed at this year’s annual Suffolk Artworks Exhibition being staged at Blackthorpe Barn, Rougham from September 10 to October 2.

A wide range of interpretative works are on show by the 30 artists who will be exhibiting.

Angel Rising by Genista Dunham being exhibited at Suffolk Artworks Exhibition at Blackthorpe Barn, Rougham

There are East African influences in dialogue with Suffolk agricultural lines from Cathy D’Archy, while Eileen Revett, philosopher and lover of maths, presents patterns and organised energies. Alison Jones creates works in delicate botanical observations while Genista Dunham exhibits pieces from her meditative journey through Suffolk churches and Eileen Nason portrays human life observations in her work.

This year sees the first Artworks Exhibition Award which offers a graduate student the chance to exhibit with Artworks for the year. The inaugural award goes to Roni Dean for her video and photographic work.

The event runs 10am to 5pm.

Dark Passion by Alison Jones being shown at Suffolk Artworks Exhibition at Blackthorpe Barn, Rougham