South American rhythms at Bury St Edmunds church

Colombian musicians Camilo Menjura and Diego Laverde Rojas appear at St John’s Church, Bury St. Edmunds on Saturday, April 15 in the latest in a series of concerts at the church featuring different world music.

The two musicians will make audiences feel the warmth of the Latin American altitudes with a careful selection of songs and instrumental pieces that reflect the variety, complexity and beauty of this music.

Be ready to be serenaded with the strings of the harp and the cuatro, as well as the Andean flute and the soothing sound of the voice. It is the church’s second concert collaboration with Music Worldwide as part of its 175th anniversary year celebration.

Music Worldwide artistic director Gary Newland said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy an uplifting, inspiring and varied performance featuring the Colombian harp, guitar, vocals and other South American instruments.

“This will be a lovely concert to experience. I think audiences will love listening to the beautiful melodies and rhythms such as the Colombian “Cumbia”, the Argentinian “Zamba”, the Venezuelan “Joropo” and the Cuban ‘Son”.

All concerts start at 19.45pm. Tickets are priced from £10 to £14.

For details and tickets visit www.musicworldwide.co.uk/concerts or email events@musicworldwide.co.uk

Upcoming concerts, all taking place at St John’s Church, will feature music from Indian sitar and tabla musicians Mehboob Nadeem and Hanif Khan, and Palestinian singer, broadcaster and writer Reem Kelani, who will be accompanied by top jazz pianist Bruno Heinen.