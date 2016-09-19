Shane Ritchie and His Band will Kick Up the 80s in Bury St Edmunds gig

Shane Richie, star of Eastenders and many other TV and theatre shows, is bringing his band to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on October 15

Although best known for his TV and stage work, Shane is also a keen musician too, rarely having the time to enjoy his music passion on stage.

Now Shane and his musicians KICK UP THE 80s with a brand new and exclusive show where his passion is unleashed live!

Complete with usual comedy banter, anecdotes and some great 80s hits delivered only the way Shane can.

This will have the audience both up out their seats dancing and smiling!

Opening this very special evening is Donovan Blackwood, lead singer from 80s band Heatwave.

As a lead vocalist in the multi-platinum band Heatwave, Donovan has made various TV appearances on MTV, The Word and Motown Live.

His voice has been used by an array of A-list talent including James Morrison, Mica Paris and Tina Turner.

His album This Time is out now and recently Donovan played the Chief in Coppers on BBC 3 TV, winning a best comedy award.

For tickets call 01284 758000 or visit www.theapex.co.uk