Saxophone quartet kick off 2017 lunchtime concert programme

A new year of Lunchtime Concerts begins at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds when Saxology perform on Monday, January 23 at 1.10pm.

One of the UK’s foremost saxophone quartets, the group present a varied programme of Baroque and classical arrangements, French Neo Romantic, English pastoral, and American jazz.

This concert also sees them performing a premiere too, led by composer, Jeffery Wilson.

Saxology have performed at London’s Barbican Centre, Royal Festival Hall and The Edinburgh Festival.

Each concert is followed by complementary tea, coffee and cake in the Theatre’s Greene Room. Lunchtime Concerts are sponsored by Gross and Co Solicitors.