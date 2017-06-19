REVIEW: The Tiger Who Came to Tea at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds

On Monday June 12, the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds hosted a significantly younger audience than normal.

The theatre was packed full of toddlers perched on handily provided booster seats so they could get the perfect view of The Tiger Who Came to Tea.

Adapted for the stage by David Wood OBE, the book The Tiger Who Came to Tea was written by Judith Kerr. The storyline centres on a hungry tiger that pays a surprise visit to see a little girl called Sophie and her mummy.

All of this goes on whilst daddy is at work, when he comes home he is in for a surprise!

Abbey Norman has starred as Sophie in performances of the play around the world. Despite being an adult she perfectly portrayed the mannerisms and excitement of young Sophie.

All of the cast, including the giant tiger, engaged beautifully with their vibrant audience who were getting their first taste of theatre.

Before the play started, I worried it would all be a bit too pantomime like, but I was pleasantly surprised by the clever set design and costumes, brilliant cast, and just the right amount of songs and audience participation.

I had also been wary that my fellow reviewer, my two-year-old daughter Rosie, wouldn’t sit still for an hour long performance but she was captivated.

At the end of the play she asked: “Can we do it again?” You can’t get a better review than that in my opinion! Even though she was a tiny bit scared of the tiger.

