REVIEW: The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

What a highly charged production by The Blackeyed Theatre of this dark and dramatic thriller this proved to be.

To say it is thought provoking and gripping is an understatement. I wondered if it posed a dilemma for the numerous students at the show as to what ‘take’ was best for their exam.

I certainly think it is a great story to look at in detail and debate whether good can ever be gained from such evil perpetrated by this one man with two characters.

You are drawn into the passion and the virtuous intentions of the crippled Dr Jekyll trying to find a way of overcoming disease and illnesses for all mankind through experiment.

But the huge cost to others lives when he (Mr Hyde) became out of control through the catastrophic side effects of the potion was performed in a most awesome way.

The spellbinding performance by the cast may temporary haunt you, but the whole experience is something to remember and often for the right reasons.

Robert Louis Stevenson’s forward thinking highlights how lessons can be learnt. Even today under much stricter control in medical research mistakes are made and unforeseen consequences occur.