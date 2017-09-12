REVIEW- The Prisoner of Zenda at Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

What an amusing and entertaining this blood thirsty number turned out to be. As the plot thickens the short, sharp comic lines escalate. Despite the small house the audience acknowledged this wit with plenty of chuckles.

The characters were well cast and the flow went well after a hesitant start. Perhaps some fine tuning needed on the ‘double’ acting, which in the film version is not an issue.

The drama came to a crescendo with a prolonged and authentic sword fight both on and off stage. Yet even at this point the humour became like a panto and that was so funny.

However, the conclusion draws you up short with a nasty sing in this ‘tale’ and you may well raise an eyebrow at the compromise!

This Suffolk Summer Theatre production based in Southwold has been on the go for over 80 years and provides repertory entertainment for holiday makers in Suffolk.