REVIEW: Sister Act, Theatre Royal Norwich

This high energy production is a great showcase for X Factor winner Alexandra Burke, a powerhouse of a singer who gets to display her great comic talent.

She plays Deloris, a nightclub singer who witnesses a murder and has to hide in a convent where she can’t help but take over and spice up their choir.

It doesn’t have any of the songs from the hit 1992 Whoopi Goldberg movie but makes up for it with numbers such as Fabulous Baby and Take Me To Heaven.

This production has been directed and choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood and it shows! You get his sense of the dramatic and there are some very tight dance routines, with the sisters showing their cabaret side! He also gets the nuns playing instruments and a band on stage, too, so it is a busy show.

Alexandra is central to the piece and works harder than all, although I could have done with a ballad to really appreciate her vocal range. Mention should also go to Aaron Lee Lambert as her her awful boyfriend, Curtis, and Joe Vetch as the kind hearted copper, Eddie. Set in the 70s, there are fab-u- lous costumes and that disco beat just keeps on going.

The show continues until Saturday, visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Sarah Hardy