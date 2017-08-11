REVIEW- Jousting at Framlingham

Framlingham Castle brought Medieval times back to life when they hosted a jousting tournament within its protective walls.

Walking through the castle entrance, it really had a by-gone festival feel to it, with stands full of knowledgeable re-enactors showing and telling visitors about such things as arrow and bow making, how medieval glasses were produced and even a chance for people to fire a fitting weapon at the crossbow range.

A selection of horse's armour during a talk at the event

The brilliant family event also had extensive talks from the knights about the armour worn by them and their horses during the contests.

Then it was time to watch the spectacular main event, there were two contests during the day and they were split into six runs for the combatants to get a real chance at each other.

The favoured champion of the East met the champion of the West with points being given for a hit on their opponent depending where they made contact.

Supposedly jousters can reach 30mph when they get a full stride on and the hits both sustained and the broken lances from both knights really gave an authentic feel as neither looked like they wanted to lose.

The champion of the east who jousted at Framlingham Castle

The interval between the bouts was filled with minstrels and storytellers regaling us with their tales and musical numbers, the event really showed that the organisers had pulled out all the stops.

At the end of this truly enjoyable day in the castle, as we went back into the present day, I felt I could not wait for another event here and another chance to visit this fantastic castle on the hill.