REVIEW: Covenant, Moyse’s Hall Museum, Bury St Edmunds

Covenant, Moyse’s Hall Museum, Bury St Edmunds.

It is set in 1644 during the Civil War when poverty was rife and allegiances split

The performance was in the round providing an intimacy with the six talented actor- musicians. Their passionate interpretation of the events left you in no doubt of the horrors and injustices which occurred unheeded for some time.

The role of the self-appointed Witch Finder General Matthew Hopkins was played by Jack Westgate. He did an amazing portrayal of this misguided and arrogant man who was responsible for getting confessions through torture and the subsequent deaths of numerous people as witches.

It tugs as your heartstrings to see and feel through the superb acting the sheer hell so many innocent people went through. It is a period of local history told in such a graphic manner which beggars belief.

This production by the Bury St Edmunds based ‘Bring Out Your Dead Productions’ was founded in 2013. It is a new play researched by the local community and awarded funds through the Heritage Lottery Fund.

A most excellent play performed brilliantly and providing a most poignant insight into some dreadful aspects of human nature.