REVIEW: All or Nothing at Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds

All or Nothing, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds.

What a fantastic history lesson about the rise and fall of the sixties mod group ‘The Small Faces’ this turned out to be, and with never a dull moment.

The music and lyrics were in your face – just how they should be for such a group with attitude.

There were two Steve Marriott’s and nearly always on stage at the same time, Samuel Pope plays the rebel rouser Steve and Chris Simmons was the elder, somewhat wiser version who was the compere/narrator. What marvellous portrayals they both provided.

When they played so many of their famous songs you just had to join in with foot tapping or more.

The group started off as the four cheeky cockney boys from the East End where nobody had baths in their homes and the only pills available were probably aspirin. Needless to say as success came then the groupies, drugs and egos took over, add to these the bent agent Don superbly played by Russell Floyd you then knew the die was cast for their demise.

There is so much fun, colour and sheer excitement in this touring production, which the full house was testimony to. You learnt and felt so much about what was going on in the tumultuous lives of ‘The Small Faces’

Robert Wright