REVIEW: A Judgement in Stone, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

A lifetime of secrets and deceit ends in bloodshed in this gripping murder mystery which ratchets up the intrigue and suspense.

The play opens on housekeeper Eunice Parchman, whose wealthy employers have been brutally gunned down in their mansion with the culprit still at large.

The house echoes with hidden truths as a volley of tantalising flashbacks crackle with clues and red herrings.

This entertaining adaptation of Ruth Rendell’s 1977 novel is skilfully produced by The Classic Thriller Theatre Company as the stellar cast add real depth to their characters.

The big reveal is edge of your seat stuff - equally shocking and tragic.

A great night out at the theatre.

It runs until Saturday, October 7 at the Theatre Royal.

