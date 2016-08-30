Popular octet set for Ickworth Church concert

The next concert at Ickworth Church will feature the Edmund Octet and takes place at 4pm on Sunday, September 4.

It is the fourth visit to the church by the octet, which is very popular and has a repertoire ranging from Mozart and Palestrina to well known barber shop and light music.

All proceeds from the concert will go to the continued restoration/upkeep of Ickworth Church.

Tickets are £5 per person.

Pay on entry, but emailing john@ickworthchurch.org.uk is advisable in order to control numbers.