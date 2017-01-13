Panto director returns to the beginning for new Haverhill show

A few modern touches have been added to what is otherwise a traditional telling of Cinderella, which is being performed by the Centre Stage Company at Haverhill Arts Centre from January 21 to 28.

The panto features the usual characters; horrible stepmother, two ugly stepsisters and a fairy godmother to make Cinder’s dreams come true, but it has great songs (including Wham’s Wake Me Up Before You Go Go and L.O.V.E by Nat King Cole), dances and jokes here and there.

At one stage Dandini takes a selfie - a plot construct that gives a nod to the times we live in and also appeals more to older children and young adults.

Centre Stage actor Billie Allen is making her directorial debut, and she said: “Cinderella was the first show I saw Centre Stage do back in 2005 and now all these years have passed and I felt we should be re-visiting the earlier shows we have done within the society. “I also wrote it with Steven Roach who is one of the dames, so seeing our script come to life has been truly rewarding.”

Also on the song list is Venus by Bananarama, popular from the hit musical Wicked, and a mash up of all the most iconic songs from the decades to create the ballroom dance sequence.

For tickets call 01440 714140 or visit www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.