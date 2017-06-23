Orchestra to revive music of icons at Haughley

Elvis and ABBA are being taken on by the British Symphony Orchestra in two concerts at Haughley Park next month.

Sounds from the world class 45-piece ensemble will be masterfully directed by Philip Mackenzie, who is regarded as one of Europe’s most accomplished conductors.

Conductor Philip Mackenzie will be directing The British Symphony Orchestra during their two concerts at Haughley Park in July

He has worked with some of the world’s best orchestras, including the Crimean State Symphony Orchestra, The Bombay Chamber Orchestra, the Czech Pardubice Chamber Orchestra and South Africa’s much-loved Kwa-Zulu Natal Symphony Orchestra.

Mr Mackenzie said: “Nick Conrad, who is organising the concerts, called me quite some time ago and we developed the idea from there.

“I haven’t done much rock and pop before. It should be quite fun to do.”

Tribute act ABBA Revival and Elvis impersonator Gordon Hendricks will join forces with Mr Mackenzie to put the words to the music.

The two concerts will run on July 8 at 6.45pm and July 9 at 6.15pm.

For more information and tickets, go to www.haughleyparkconcerts.com or call 0333 666 3366.