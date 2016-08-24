New production at Cambridge Arts Theatre is a tender tale of transatlantic friendship

Hollywood and Broadway legend, Stefanie Powers, stars as Helene Hanff in a major new production of 84 Charing Cross Road at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Starring alongside her will be Clive Francis as Frank Doel, reprising the role he played to critical acclaim in 2015.

Adapted from Helene Hanff’s best-selling book, 84 Charing Cross Road has been delighting audiences since its premiere in 1981.

A tender and heart-warming tale of transatlantic friendship, this bittersweet comedy is based on the extraordinary true story of the remarkable relationship that developed over 20 years between a vivacious New York writer and a London bookseller.

Through their exchange of humorous and often intimate correspondence a snapshot of Britain from the post-war 1940’s to the swinging 60’s is revealed, alongside a touching human story that still resonates today.

Stefanie Powers plays Helene Hanff. A star of stage and screen, with a career spanning over 50 years, Powers is best known for her role opposite Robert Wagner in Hart to Hart, which ran over five series and eight TV movies between 1979 and 1996.

Her extensive film and TV credits include McLintock!, The Magnificent Seven Ride Again, The Rockford Files, The Bionic Woman, The Six Million Dollar Man and The Girl From U.N.C.L.E. Clive Francis plays Frank Doel.

Francis’ recent credits include Les Blancs (National Theatre), Enron, The Madness of King George III (West End), The Queen and Mr Turner; he will shortly be appearing in the major new Netflix drama, The Crown, written by Peter Morgan (Frost/Nixon, The Audience).

84 Charing Cross Road premiered at Salisbury Playhouse in 1981 before transferring to the West End and Broadway.

This new production, premiering at Salisbury Playhouse in 2015, is produced by Cambridge Arts Theatre and Lee Dean.

The play was also adapted into a film in 1987, starring Anthony Hopkins, Judi Dench and Anne Bancroft as Helene, who won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress.