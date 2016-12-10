Kate’s bringing new band to Bury

Kate Jackson, former front woman of The Long Blondes, is returning to Bury’s Hunter Club with her new band, Kate Jackson & the Wrong Moves, to play Sounds Like the Live Sessions #10 on December 14.

It will be the last Live Sessions of the year and it is sure to be a memorable one. Supporting on the night will be War Waves and Liam Martin.

Kate, who found success with Sheffield greats The Long Blondes, made a comeback in May of this year with a new album, British Road Movies. Featuring tracks such as Metropolis and The End of Reason, British Road Movies is a conceptually brilliant album, with intricately woven synths and powerful lyrical content that comes together to create music with a cinematic flair.

War Waves recently released their second album, All That We Lack, and will be returning for the first time since its launch. War Waves’ Marc Newby will be playing some of the songs from the album acoustically for their set, as well as tracks from previous releases. Opening the night will be Liam Martin, who’ll be playing his debut show in Bury. Liam has been compared to ‘an early Bon Iver with a poppier sound’.

Having recently toured up and down the UK, Jackson and co will be stripping back their usual set for an unplugged evening. There have also been hints of some Christmas covers being included to celebrate the time of year...

For more details about the gig, visit soundslikethemusicblog.wordpress.com or find ‘Sounds Like the Music Blog’ on Facebook.