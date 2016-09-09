JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly jazz round-up for the east (September 9-16)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this week (September 9-16).

Friday, September 9

JAZZ AT THE MOVIES: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) Part of their Kiss Kiss Bang Bang 2016 tour, popular repertory five-piece fronted by acclaimed chanteuse Joanna Eden and featuring Mark Crooks (clarinet/saxophone), with Chris Ingham (piano/MC), the Rev Andrew Brown (bass) and George Double (drums).

RYAN QUIGLEY QUINTET: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £20. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Trumpeter heard with the Quincy Jones and Robbie Williams big bands and with Kurt Elling and Aretha Franklin around the world brings his quintet to Fleece Jazz, featuring Paul Booth (tenor sax) and an American all-star rhythm section of Geoffrey Keezer (piano), Michael Janisch (double bass), and Clarence Penn (drums).

Sunday, September 11

ANITA WARDELL: (The Bell, Clare, 7.30pm, £10. Details: www.jazz-nights.com) Winner of Best Jazz Vocalist award in 2015, Anita is an affecting balladeer and a world-class scat singer. With the Roger Odell Trio plus an opening set from singer Larraine Odell.

KRISTIAN BORRING GROUP: (The Alex, Felixstowe, 8pm, free. Details: www.jazzeast.vweb.co.uk) The autumn season of Jazz East gets under way with a heavyweight quartet featuring the contemporary stylings of Danish guitarist Borring.

ANDY BOWIE QUARTET: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Tenor saxophone-playing philosophy professor leads a quartet presenting a connoisseur’s choice from the modern jazz repertoire.

Monday, September 12

OPEN MIC/JAZZ JAM: (Maddermarket Theatre Bar, Norwich, 8pm, £5, free to participants. Details: www.norwichjazzclub.co.uk) Have a blow, or relax and listen to some of the city’s finest jazz talent.

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Thursday, September 15

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, September 16

ALISON RAYNOR QUINTET: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £15. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Roots, funk and folk influences abound in this melodic modern jazz led by Alison Rayner (bass) with Steve Lodder (piano), Deirdre Cartwright (guitar), Diane McLoughlin (saxophone) and Buster Birch (drums).

FOR THE DIARY

Saturday, September 24

BARFORD STONEMAN QUINTET: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12/£6 U25. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) These rising stars of jazz are a hard-swinging quintet comprising the cream of the UK’s young jazz talent including the winner of Young Jazz Musician 2016 Alex Ridout (trumpet) and local sax hero Harry Greene.

Sunday, September 25

JOANNA EDEN: JONI & ME: (The Apex, 11.30am, £9.50. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Part of The Apex’s monthly Songbook Sunday brunchtime series, acclaimed songstress salutes her musical hero, the jazz-inflected Canadian songwriter Joni Mitchell.