JAZZ MATTERS: Weekly jazz round-up for the east (January 13-20)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this week (January13-20)

Sunday, January 15

SCOTT HAMILTON QUARTET: (California Club, Ipswich, 8pm, £15. Details: www.ipswichjazzclub.co.uk) The annual visit to Ipswich Jazz Club of legendary American mainstream tenor saxophonist with his immaculate British rhythm section of John Pearce (piano), Dave Green (bass) and Steve Brown (drums).

ADAM GLASSER: (The Bell, Clare, 7.30pm, £10. Details: www.jazz-nights.com) South African-born harmonica virtuoso in a salute to the recently deceased Toots Thielemans with the Roger Odell Trio plus an opening set from singer Larraine Odell.

ANDREW BOWIE: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Modern jazz classics and obscurities from the tenor-playing philosophy professor and his quartet.

Monday, January 16

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Tuesday, January 17

DAN BANKS QUINTET: (Maddermarket Theatre Bar, Norwich, 8pm, £12/£6. Details: www.norwichjazzclub.co.uk) Essex-based pianist/composer Banks leads a five-piece post-bop unit influenced by the Miles Davis Quintet, the Kyle Eastwood Quintet and Christian McBride’s Inside Straight, featuring Roberto Manzin (tenor), Paul Higgs (trumpet), Dan Banks (piano / keys), José Canha (bass) and Adam Woodcock (drums).

Thursday, January 19

CHRIS INGHAM QUARTET: (Park Hotel, Diss, 8pm, £12. Details: www.thecornhall.co.uk) The 1960s compositions of beloved comic actor and musician Dudley Moore as featured on their new CD Dudley, with Chris Ingham (piano), Paul Higgs (trumpet), Owen Morgan (bass) and George Double (drums).

Friday, January 20

BEN CROSLAND QUINTET: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £18. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) And all-star quintet puts a jazz spin on the Ray Davies Songbook, with leader Ben Crosland (bass) plus Dave O’Higgins (sax), John Etheridge (guitar), Steve Lodder (piano) and Sebastiaan De Krom (drums).

FOR THE DIARY

Sunday, January 22

BRIGITTE BERAHA: (The Athenaeum, Bury, 11.30am, £19/£11.50/£9.50. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) The first of The Apex’s 2017 Sunday Songbook season at a new venue with the beguiling singer Brigitte Beraha.