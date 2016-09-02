JAZZ MATTERS: This week’s jazz round-up for the east (September 2-9)

Chris Ingham previews the best jazz gigs around the region this week

Friday, September 2- Sunday, September 4

JAZZ WEEKENDER: (Norwich. Details: www.norwichjazzclub.co.uk) A three-day, multi-venue extravaganza featuring James Tormé with The Dunnett/Baxter Big Band, Georgia Mancio Quartet (feat. Alan Broadbent), Liane Carroll Trio, Resolution 88, Grupo Lokito, Enrico Tomasso’s ‘Swing Company’, Ant Law Quintet, Dave O’Higgins, Sirkis/ Bialas International Quartet, the Julian Siegel Quartet plus workshops and jam sessions.

Sunday, September 4

HARRY GREENE TRIO: (Punchbowl, Battisford, 12.30pm, free. Details: www.punchbowlbattisford.co.uk) Monthly Sunday Lunchtime residency slot for saxophonist and guitarist Harry Greene and friends in highly regarded community inn.

ANDY BOWIE QUARTET: (Tram Shed, Cambridge, 8pm, free) Tenor saxophone-playing philosophy professor leads a quartet presenting a connoisseur’s choice from the modern jazz repertoire.

Monday, September 5

JAZZ JAM: (The Fat Cat & Canary, Norwich, 8.30pm, free. Details: www.jazzjam.org.uk) Established and friendly jam session led by guitarist Lee Vasey. All instrumentalists and singers welcome for sitting in.

Thursday, September 8

SOLE BAY JAZZ BAND: (Sports Pavilion, Ditchingham, 8pm) Long established traditional group usually featuring Tim Densham (saxophone/clarinet), Ron Hockett (saxophone/clarinet), Bill Brewer (trombone), Ray Simmons (piano), Tony Jullings (bass), Craig Hipperson (drums) and Alan Cugnoni (guitar).

Friday, September 9

JAZZ AT THE MOVIES: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) Part of their Kiss Kiss Bang Bang 2016 tour, popular repertory five-piece fronted by acclaimed chanteuse Joanna Eden and featuring Mark Crooks (clarinet/saxophone), with Chris Ingham (piano/MC), the Rev Andrew Brown (bass) and George Double (drums).

RYAN QUIGLEY QUINTET: (Stoke By Nayland Golf Club, 8pm, £20. Details: www.fleecejazz.org.uk) Trumpeter heard with the Quincy Jones and Robbie Williams big bands and with Kurt Elling and Aretha Franklin around the world brings his quintet to Fleece Jazz, featuring Paul Booth (tenor sax) and an American all-star rhythm section of Geoffrey Keezer (piano), Michael Janisch (double bass), and Clarence Penn (drums).

FOR THE DIARY

Saturday, September 24

BARFORD STONEMAN QUINTET: (Hunter Club, Bury, 8pm, £12/£6 U25. Details: www.headhunterslive.org) A collective Hard Bop organ quintet comprising the cream of the UK’s young jazz talent including the winner of Young Jazz Musician 2016 Alex Ridout (trumpet) and local sax hero Harry Greene.

Sunday, September 25

JOANNA EDEN: JONI & ME: (The Apex, 11.30am, £9.50. Details: www.theapex.co.uk) Part of The Apex’s monthly Songbook Sunday brunchtime series, acclaimed songstress salutes her musical hero, the jazz-inflected Canadian songwriter Joni Mitchell.

Thursday, September 29

DEREK NASH QUARTET: (Park Hotel, Diss, 8pm, £12. Details: www.disscornhall.co.uk) The inaugural gig of Diss Jazz Club, of a brand new jazz event in East Anglia, features the effervescent Derek Nash, saxophone star of Jools Holland’s Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.