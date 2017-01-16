BurySOUND set for opening heat

It is always exciting when BurySOUND kicks off and this year is certainly no exception.

The BurySOUND team received a record number of applications to enter the competition, so as a result there are going to be five heats beginning on Friday (20th) instead of the usual three. One band from each heat will be put through to the final at The Apex on Friday 3rd March 2017, which is to be headlined by the reigning winners, Suburban Minds. Since winning the competition, Suburban Minds have gone on to sell out local shows, and are now recording their first EP to be released early next year.

Bury Sound poster ANL-170116-173516001

Caitlin Pegley, guitarist and vocalist of Heat One band Tundra had this to say: “We’ve never been to Bury Sound before, but have heard about how mental it is so we can’t wait to be a part of something so fun!”

The headliners are more varied in style than ever this year, ranging from Bury regulars Horse Party, to debut performances from folk artist Fern Teather and Bury newcomer Kay Zee; other heat headliners include A Horse Called War and F.O.X.

2017 marks 20 years since BurySOUND was created by Jackie Smith, who was St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s Youth and Community Development Officer at the time. Seymour Quigley, founder of Washing Machine, says: “Jackie understood that most people won’t pick up an instrument or form a band unless they have opportunities to play live. It’s a testament to her vision that we now have an incredible and thriving music scene!”

The winners of BurySOUND will receive various prizes from local companies, such as free studio time to help develop their sound and equipment, however the competition aspect has always been secondary to the event, as it is really about finding new talent and encouraging people to pick up an instrument and form a band.