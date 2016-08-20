Masters of the skies to make flying visit to St Edmundsbury Cathedral

The summer series of family events at St Edmundsbury Cathedral continues on August 23 and 25 with a feather and fun filled day where children can learn more about and get close to birds of prey.

A range of birds will be there, including eagles, owls and hawks.

Visitors can learn about their lives and challenges in the natural world and even be photographed with one of them.

At 11.30am and 2pm each day there will a chance to watch a full flying display and falconer’s demonstrations on the cathedral’s garth.

Each day there is also a family trail, plus art and craft activities.

Entry is £5 per person and includes the whole event (plus the flying displays) and activities on the day. Under-3s are free

On August 29 the cathedral is holding a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. It is an Alice in Wonderland themed drop-in event, with activities such as making a Cheshire Cat mask and Mad Hatter’s hat. An entry fee applies.