Lunchtime Concert series to return to Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal

This Autumn the popular Lunchtime Concert series returns to the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, with four concerts between September 12 and January 23.

The season opens with the Nick Cooper Duo on September 12. This versatile duo perform rare but delightful duets from the Renaissance and Baroque eras by Arcadelt, K.F.Abel, Schiffelholz, and 20th century music by Ravel and Villa-Lobos.

This is followed on Monday, October 10 with a concert by members of the Kingfisher Ensemble.

This Colchester based group are led by Beth Spendlove on Violin, with Yan Li, Viola and Susanna Davis on Cello. Their set includes performances of Frank Bridge’s Three Idylls and Alexander Borodin’s String Quartet No. 2.

On Monday, November 7, the theatre welcomes John Gough on Piano. As both a concerto soloist and orchestral pianist, John has appeared with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Northern Chamber and Royal Philharmonic Orchestras.

As a recitalist, chamber music player and accompanist, John has performed in London and at festivals around Britain and has broadcast on BBC Radio 3 as well as recording for BBC Radio 2, the World Service and for Classic FM.

Finishing off the series on Monday, January 23 the saxophone quartet Saxology join us to perform a varied programme of Baroque and Classical arrangements, French Neo Romantic, English Pastoral, American Jazz and a premiere too, led by composer/arranger, Jeffery Wilson.

This is a rare and fun opportunity to hear a while family of saxophones.

Each concert is followed by complimentary tea, coffee and cakes in the Greene Room Bar.

All concerts start at 1.10pm and cost £8.50 or you can book all four in the same transaction for £26

For tickets and further details please call the box office on 01284 769505 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.