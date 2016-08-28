Local bands take centre stage in Bury St Edmunds

The 545, a brand new band showcase, is taking place at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Friday, September 2.

It features five of the area’s most exciting up-and- coming bands and will also celebrate the launch of the 2017 BurySOUND music competition.

Winners of BurySOUND 2016, Suburban Minds play anthemic indie-rock with soulful lyrics, layered guitars and huge drums. They have a new single ‘Leave It There’ available now.

Siah also participated in BurySOUND 2016. This local four-piece pop/punk band have recently signed to R*E*P*E*A*T Records.

Gaffa Tape Sandy are an exciting three piece punk band from Bury St Edmunds and their debut single ‘Smart Dressed Guy’ has just been released.

Hailing from Cambridge, The Abstracts are a four-piece Indie/Rock outfit with an EP available: ‘All Roads Lead To Everywhere’.

The Staycations have been garnering support from the likes of Huw Stephens from BBC Radio 1, while CLASH Magazine declared: “They make the sort of chiming indie pop that summer was invented for.”

Application forms for BurySOUND 2017 will be available on the night.

The first band starts at 7pm. Tickets are £5.

For more information, or to book, callthe box office on 01284 758000, or visit www.theapex.co.uk.