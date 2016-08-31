Jazz quintet brings its upbeat and thoughtful playing to the Fleece Jazz

Alison Rayner brings her highly successful contemporary jazz quintet ARQ to the Fleece Jazz at the Stoke by Nayland Hotel on September 16.

The talented bass player and composer joins four other skilled musicians as they tour to launch their second album A Magic Life .

Joining Alison are Steve Lodder, piano, Deidre Cartwright, guitar, Diane McLoughlin saxophones and Buster Birch, drums.

ARQ has built up a wide-ranging audience over the past two years following their debut album, August.

A Magic Life has been supported by the Arts Council Grants for the Arts scheme.

Its release in November will feature music making which is bursting with melodic and harmonic references from classical, roots and folk music.

The Fleece gig launches the band’s tour of 18 venues between now and April 2 when they play Colchester Jazz Club.

Tickets are £15 and doors open at 7.30pm.